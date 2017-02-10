Highlights: Mercy girls’ basketball ruins Amity’s Senior Night, 69-43

(WTNH)–It was senior night for the Amity High School girls’ basketball team, but of course, No. 8 Mercy does not care.

The Tigers ended the first quarter by draining a three. Kameryn King was able to knock it down at the buzzer. Amity took the lead in the second after Emma Gear banked in a three of her own.

But it was too much Mercy after that. Lexi Leon finishes off the nice ball movement with a three, and Mercy finishes off a good week, after taking down Career, this time they beat Amity, 69-43.

Check out the highlights in the video above.

