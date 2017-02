(WTNH)–With Hillhouse losing earlier this week, we will have a new No. 1 in boys’ basketball next week.

It’ll no doubt be Notre Dame of West Haven, which showed why they deserve the top spot tonight against Wilbur Cross in West Haven.

The Green Knights jumped out to a big lead in the first half, though the Governors battled back. But as usual, it was too much Tremont Waters.

The shifty point guard finished with 28 points and 8 steals. Notre Dame wins, 88-69.

