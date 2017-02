(WTNH)–The Fairfield Warde boys’ basketball team hosted Trumbull on Friday night. The Brancato brothers, including 1,000-point scorer Giacomo, did not play for Warde.

They apparently quit the team earlier this week, but may return. It’s a very odd situation.

What a game they watched, though, as Warde and Trumbull went to triple overtime! Both teams came up with huge baskets to extend the game.

Trumbull won it by the final score of 54-51. Check out the highlights in the video above.

