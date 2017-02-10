Highlights: UConn hockey falls at Providence, 4-3

From UConnHuskies.com:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The UConn men’s hockey team got two goals from grad student Brian Morgan (Windham, N.H.) and a career-high 48 saves from senior goaltender Rob Nichols (Dallas, Texas) but came up a goal short in a 4-3 loss at No. 11 Providence College Friday night. The Friars got a hat-trick from sophomore Erik Foley to sweep the Hockey East season series and extend the nation’s longest winning streak to nine-straight.

The Huskies dropped to 10-12-8 overall and 6-8-4 in Hockey East with the loss. The Friars raised their record to 18-8-4 overall and 10-6-2 with the win.

Providence outshot the Huskies 52-18 on the night and were 2-of-6 on the power play. UConn’s Nichols made 21 of his 48 saves in the second period and also stopped a third period penalty shot.

Morgan’s first goal of the night gave the Huskies a 1-0 lead and junior Spencer Naas (Minnetonka, Minn.) made it 2-1 in the opening minute of the second period. Morgan’s second goal on the night came at 7:42 in the third period to tie the game up at 3-3. Foley provided the Friars with the game-winner at 13:04, scoring on the power play to complete his hat trick.

Friar goaltender Hayden Hawkey made 15 saves to earn the win in net.

QUOTES:

Head Coach Mike Cavanaugh – “I was proud of the guys, I thought we battled. We certainly weren’t perfect but we hung in there and battled. I thought Robby (Nichols) played pretty well and we had a chance to win a hockey game. There was eight minutes left and its 3-3 and we had a chance to win a game. Had some failed clears on the penalty kill and they capitalized. We just couldn’t get the tying goal.”

NOTES:

The Friars have swept the season series with the Huskies in each of the last two seasons and have now won five-straight against UConn, extending their all-time series lead to 6-1-2.

Nichols’ 48 saves eclipsed his previous career mark of 46 stops, set earlier this season in a 3-3 tie at Ohio State. Nichols also picked-up his second career assist in the loss, getting the secondary on Naas’ second period tally. His first career assist came on an empty net Jesse Schwartz goal late in a 4-1 win over Quinnipiac in 2014-15.

Morgan’s two-goal night ties his career high, set when he played for Maine against Boston University on Nov. 15, 2013. Morgan ended a streak of eight-straight games without a goal.

Naas set a new career-high with his 14th goal on the season, eclipsing his career-best mark set during his freshman season.

Sophomore Tage Thompson (Orange, Conn.) had a pair of assists in the loss, raising his season point total to a team-high 29 (17g/12a). It was Thompson 17th career multi-point game and his ninth this season.

More stories by SportzEdge Contributor