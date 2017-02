(WTNH)–We stumbled across some old video of Geno Auriemma the other day. It was before he had ever taken the Huskies to a Final Four.

It’s amazing what has happened since an interview we did with him in the early ’90s. On Saturday, Auriemma’s 11-time national champions will look to win a record 99th consecutive game.

The Huskies host SMU in Storrs. It’s a “Pink Game” for cancer research. Fans are encouraged to wear pink and donate to the Kay Yow Cancer Fund.

The game tips at 2 p.m.

