One-on-one with Hall of Fame nominee, legendary Wilbur Cross coach Bob Saulsbury

(WTNH)–The list is impressive. The nominees for induction into the Class of 2017 Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield includes former Wilbur Cross head coach Bob Saulsbury.

What a legendary run he had coaching the Governors over 28 years. He won nine state titles, nearly 500 games, and one season, his team was ranked No. 1 in the country.

If the 87-year-old gets selected to the list of finalists and eventually the Hall, it will be the ultimate compliment for a man who almost didn’t take the head coaching job at Cross.

Check out the video above for much more, and watch our full interview with coach Saulsbury below:

