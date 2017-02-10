UConn men “absolutely not” giving up on season just yet

(WTNH)–The UConn men’s basketball team is back in action on Saturday. The Huskies are in Orlando to take on Central Florida. UConn is coming off of its best performance in a while, having buried South Florida, 97-51, on Wednesday night.

It was a record performance–as they drained 16 three-pointers. Despite an up-and-down year, the players say they’re not giving up on the season just yet.

“No, absolutely not,” said freshman guard Christain Vital. “We do have a lot of games left. We’re just trying to get better. No one wants to lose, so we’re trying to win out for the rest of the season and just prepare for our conference tournament.”

“We kind of have a plan in action that we’re trying to stick to for the rest of the season, so we’re just trying to come out and execute that,” said senior forward Kentan Facey.

Asked what the plan was, Facey said “we’ll keep it among ourselves,” but he added, “We’re just trying to come out and play hard every day.”

UConn and UCF will tip Saturday at 6 p.m.

