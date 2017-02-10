Yale, finally back home, turns back Dartmouth, 73-64, setting up showdown meeting on Saturday with Harvard

Second place Yale (6-1) reached the midway point in the Ivy League basketball schedule with a fairly easy 73-64 victory over Dartmouth (1-6) Friday night, setting up a showdown with dangerous Harvard tomorrow at the John J. Lee Amphitheater in the Payne Whitney Gymnasium.

The victory marked the Bulldogs’ 22nd consecutive success on its home over three seasons, good for the fifth longest such streak in college basketball.

Yale had led at the half after overcoming the Big Green’s early five point advantage. The Bulldogs then moved ahead by 10 to end the first half 40-30. After the resumption of play Yale went on to lead by 19 points, 61-41, with 10:49 remaining. The margin then dwindled as Coach James Jones began clearing his bench. Alex Copeland, in a reserve role, had 13 points and Trey Phills 10, as Yale’s scoring was well distributed.

Dartmouth’s Evan Boudreaux, the reigning Ivy Player of the Week, led both teams with 15 points.

Braving icy roads and sidewalks and cold temperatures, 1,284 saw the first of four consecutive Ivy League home games for Yale, which has only two out of seven left to play on the road. Five of Yale’s first six games were on foreign courts.

While the Bulldogs were winning, third place Harvard (5-2) kept within a half game of Yale, beating Brown 87-74 in Providence, after trailing by 10 in the first half.

Princeton (7-0) continues to lead the race, beating Cornell at home 69-60.

The upset of the night in the Ivy was turned in by Penn, which got its first win by turning back Columbia at the Palestra, to be the site of the first Ivy League tournament next month.

IVY LEAGUE STANDINGS

Ivy Overall

Princeton 7-0 14-6

Yale 6-1 14-6

Harvard 5-2 13-7

Columbia 4-3 10-10

Cornell 2-5 6-16

Brow 2-5 11-12

Dartmouth 1-6 4-16

Penn 1-6 8-12

Friday, February 10

Yale 73 Dartmouth 64

Harvard 87 Brown 74

Princeton 69 Cornell 60

Penn 70 Columbia 62

Saturday, February 11

Harvard at Yale

Dartmouth at Brown

Columbia at Princeton

Sunday, February 12

Cornell at Penn

