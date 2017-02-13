Detour information released ahead of UConn women’s game on Monday night

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — Are you heading to Storrs to see history being made, once again, by the Women’s Basketball Team? If so, there is some traffic information that you need to know.

Sunday night, a tractor-trailer carrying hazardous materials crashed just past the university’s exit off of I-84 east. The eastbound lanes of I-84 are still closed, and are expected to stay that way through the rest of the night.

Monday night, the UConn Women’s Basketball Team is looking to continue their epic winning streak to 100 consecutive wins by defeating sixth-ranked South Carolina.

UConn Athletics has sent out detour information for those attending the sold-out game. Drivers coming eastbound from the Greater Hartford area to the UConn Storrs campus are asked to consider the following routes:

Interstate 384 east to Route 44 east through Coventry and into Mansfield, turning right on Discovery Drive to enter campus.

Interstate 84 east to Exit 67 (Route 31). Turn right at end of exit and follow Route 31 to Route 44 in Coventry. Turn left on Route 44 and continue through Coventry and into Mansfield, turning right on Discovery Drive to enter campus.

Westbound traffic on I-84 from Massachusetts and other points is not expected to be affected by the eastbound problems, and should still be able to take Exit 68 onto Route 195 to campus.

Drivers should be able to take their regular routes home after the game.

More stories by SportzEdge Contributor