Jerry Remy suffers relapse of lung cancer; still plans on being in NESN TV booth this season

The popular color analyst on Boston Red Sox television broadcasts, Jerry Remy, has suffered another relapse of lung cancer. The New England Sports Network (NESN), which carries the Boston games, put out the news this morning (Monday).

Only last month Remy signed a multiyear contract extension. (See earlier story on SportzEdge). Despite the disappointing development regarding his health, NESN today said that Remy is still planning to work this year. His newest contract provides for 113 games, although that number may need to be revised due to his latest issue.

“I’ve been diagnosed with cancer again but it is under control,” Remy tweeted earlier Monday.

His history of cancer

In November 2008 the former Red Sox second baseman and teammate of Carl Yastrzemski and Jim Rice, had a cancerous area from his lung removed. Then, he went through post-surgery complications, including an infection and severe pneumonia.

He returned to the booth the next year during which he took a two and a half month leave of absence and revealed that he was also in the throes of a bout with depression.

In April 2013, he had another relapse when cancer was found in a different area of his lungs.

Remy has worked with three partners

Remy lost his long time sidekick, Don Orsillo, whose contract was not renewed by NESN after the 2015 season. Over the years he has had three partners, starting with Sean McDonough, then Orsillo, and last year, Dave O’Brien. He has provided commentary for more than 3,900 games since starting in 1988, and is now 64 years of age.

Other personal problems

His humorous demeanor belies his personal problems. Besides health concerns, Jerry has to endure family tragedies involving his son, Jared, who is serving a life prison sentence for the murder of his girlfriend in August 2014. Immediately afterwards he took a leave of absence from NESN for the rest of that year.

When he signed his new contract in January, Remy said “I’m very excited and pleased to be able to continue doing the job that I love, now heading into my 30th year and beyond with NESN. I want to thank NESN and the Red Sox for all their support in the past and going forward.”

His huge number of followers, including this writer, will certainly add their support, wishes and prayers for a successful recovery.

