Louise O’Neal, Kara Wolters Selected for Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame

Former Southern Connecticut State University women’s basketball Head Coach Louise O’Neal and former UConn star Kara Wolters will be inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame on June 10 in Knoxville, Tenn. The two are part of a six person Hall of Fame Class of 2017.

O’Neal led the Owls to a 143-37 program record from 1962-1976. She has the distinction of being the only coach to lead her team to all six national collegiate championships in the Athletics for Women Division I. After her time at Southern, O’Neal served as an athletic administrator at Yale University, Dartmouth College, and Wellesley College. She has earned numerous honors over the course of her career, including being given the 2011 NACWAA Lifetime Achievement Award.

Kara Wolters scored 2,141 points with 927 rebounds and 370 blocks during her time at UConn. She will become the third member of the school’s 1994-1995 national championship-winning team to be inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame, joining Rebecca Lobo and Jen Rizzotti.

Headlining the list of inductees is four-time WNBA Champion and three-time Olympic gold-medalist Sheryl Swoopes. Other inductees include former official Sally Bell, longtime Middle Tennessee State Head Coach Rick Insell, and AIAW founding member Christine Grant.

More stories by Matt Dillane