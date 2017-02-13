No. 1 UConn’s Road to 100

On Feb. 13, the No. 1 UConn women’s basketball team will take on No. 6 South Carolina with the chance to accomplish 100 consecutive wins. UConn’s last loss was a whopping 26 months ago when the Huskies fell in overtime to Stanford, 89-86, ending a 47-game unbeaten run. Since then, the Huskies have been perfect, amassing 99 wins in a row while adding two National Championships to the program’s legacy.

When looking at such an impressive record, one can forget the significance of certain games as well as the multiple times this historical streak was in jeopardy of being snapped. We’ll take a look back at some of the Huskies’ most impressive and most important wins along this 99-game journey.

Dec. 6, 2014 – No. 3 UConn at No. 2 Notre Dame – Win Streak: 5

Just three weeks removed from their shocking early-season loss, UConn faced a tough away matchup against rival Notre Dame in the Jimmy V Classic. After falling behind 28-18 with about 10 minutes remaining in the first half, the Huskies took over. The team scored the game’s next 16 points and kept a healthy lead until the final buzzer. Forward Morgan Tuck scored a career-high 25 points while Center Kiah Stokes grabbed 18 boards as UConn defeated Notre Dame 76-58.

Feb. 9, 2015 – No. 2 UConn vs. No. 1 South Carolina – Win Streak: 22

In one of the most highly anticipated matchups of the 2014-2015 season, No. 2 UConn hosted No. 1 South Carolina. Prior to the game, Head Coach Geno Auriemma and Chris Dailey were presented with framed jerseys and basketballs to commemorate Auriemma’s 900th win earned the week before against Cincinnati. Heading into the game, the Gamecocks were riding a program-best 22-game win streak. Forwards Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis and Breanna Stewart scored 23 and 22 points respectively to lead the offense in front of a sold-out crowd at Gampel Pavilion. The Huskies won the game, 87-62, propelling them to a No.1 national ranking the following week.

April 7, 2015 – 2015 National Title Game: UConn vs Notre Dame – Win Streak: 35

In a national title game rematch that everyone hoped for, UConn took on Notre Dame for the 2015 National Championship. UConn maintained a narrow lead for much of the game before pulling away in the second half. Mosqueda-Lewis and guard Moriah Jefferson each contributed 15 points as the Huskies defeated the Irish 63-53 en route to their third straight national title. The victory tied Auriemma with legendary UCLA Head Coach John Wooden for most NCAA titles with 10.

Dec. 5, 2015 – No. 1 UConn vs No. 3 Notre Dame – Win Streak: 43

In another Jimmy V Classic matchup between No. 1 UConn and No. 3 Notre Dame, the Huskies faced one of their toughest tests of the 2015-2016 season. Stewart led the Huskies with 28 points while Forward Brianna Tuck netted 21 of her own as UConn defeated Notre Dame 91-81. The Huskies held just a one possession lead heading into the half before pulling away in the second stanza.

Dec. 28, 2015 – No. 1 UConn vs No. 6 Maryland – Win Streak: 47

No. 1 UConn faced its most challenging matchup of the 2015-2016 season against No. 6 Maryland. UConn held a slight advantage for much of the game before losing the lead late in the third quarter. The Huskies then went on a 15-4 run to regain the lead, but Maryland hit four 3-pointers to stay in the game. Stewart, Jefferson, and Tuck combined for 57 points while guard Saniya Chong drained a clutch three with 40 seconds left to give the Huskies some breathing room. UConn held on to win 83-73, tying the third-longest winning streak in school history with 47 consecutive victories.

April 5, 2016 – 2016 National Title Game: UConn vs Syracuse – Win Streak: 75

In blowout fashion, UConn won its fourth straight national championship over Syracuse, giving Auriemma his record-setting 11th NCAA title as head coach. Stewart was named the most outstanding player of the Final Four for a record-breaking fourth time in her career, passing the previous mark of three set by none other than Lew Alcindor. UConn dominated for the entirety of the game, leading 50-23 at the half. The Huskies coasted to another title, winning 82-51.

November 14, 2016 – No. 3 UConn vs No. 12 Florida State – Win Streak: 76

This year’s No. 3 UConn squad opened the regular season with a scare when traveling to face No. 12 Florida State. Forward Napheesa Collier dropped 28 points to lead the Huskies in a closely-contested 78-76 win against the Seminoles. Despite trailing for the majority of the contest, Florida State brought the score to 77-76 after Brittany Brown was fouled on a three-point attempt and drained two of her three free throws. After giving up possession, Seminole forward Skakayla Thomas drove the lane before being stuffed by Collier. Guard Crystal Dangerfield was then fouled on the next possession and hit one of her free throws as the Huskies did just enough to extend their winning streak to 76, the third-longest in college basketball history.

December 29, 2016 – No. 1 UConn vs No. 4 Maryland – Win Streak: 87

After going into the half with a 36-31 lead, No. 1 UConn went on a 14-0 run to open up the second half and seemingly put away No.4 Maryland. However, the Terrapins fought back, cutting the lead to just five with 3:40 remaining. The Huskies cut the comeback short however, as Chong drilled a huge three with 48 seconds remaining to put the Huskies up by nine and the game out of reach. Samuelson was important later in the game, scoring 17 of her 23 total points after halftime. Guard Kia Nurse added 19 points while forward Gabby Williams dropped 16 as the Huskies won 87-81, keeping the streak alive.

Jan. 14, 2017 – No. 1 UConn at Southern Methodist University – Win Streak: 91

It was pretty clear during the opening minutes of the game that No. 1 UConn would defeat SMU, breaking the NCAA record previously set by the school for most consecutive victories. The Huskies scored the first 21 points of the contest in a 88-44 rout of the Mustangs. Forward Katie Lou Samuelson scored 28 points to lead the team to its historic win, relieving any season-long pressure felt by the Huskies of topping the 90-win mark set between 2008 and 2010 and bookended by losses to Stanford.

Feb. 1, 2017 – No. 1 UConn at Temple – Win Streak: 96

No. 1 UConn surpassed their own NCAA-record with their 35th consecutive road victory over Temple at the beginning of the month. The Owls kept the game close in the opening minutes before the Huskies went on a 13-point run to blow things open. With the score 52-18 at the half, another victory was all but guaranteed. Collier led the offensive attack by scoring 25 points with Samuelson nearly matching her with 24 points of her own. UConn rolled to another record-setting victory, soundly defeating Temple, 97-69.

No. 1 UConn will face another difficult challenge tonight in its quest for consecutive win number 100, taking on No. 6 South Carolina. The Huskies will look to make history yet again by extending the winning streak to triple digits in front of a sold out crowd at Gampel Pavilion. UConn is perfect in the all-time series against South Carolina with a record of 4-0. The most recent matchup was a 66-54 Huskies’ victory a little over a year ago. Tonight’s game is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. and can be seen on ESPN 2.

