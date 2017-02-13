Peter Kiss Wins Third Consecutive MAAC Rookie of the Week Award

Stop me if you’ve heard this story before: A Quinnipiac men’s basketball player took home this week’s MAAC Rookie of the Week Award. On Monday, the league office announced that Peter Kiss would be taking home the award for the third consecutive time.

Since the beginning of the year, two Quinnipiac guards have taken home the honor six times. Quinnipiac guard Mikey Dixon began the streak by winning the award for three weeks straight from Jan. 9 through Jan. 23. Kiss then took home the next three from Jan. 30 to Feb. 13.

Kiss was given the award after a massive 73-71 Quinnipiac victory against Fairfield last Monday. After trailing by as much as 14 at one point in the game, Kiss led a Quinnipiac rally which culminated in the freshman draining a 10-foot-floater with just 1.9 remaining on the clock. He finished the game with 18 points, 12 rebounds and five assists.

Dixon (16.2 ppg) and Kiss (13.7 ppg) average a combined 29.9 points per game, putting them among the best duos in college basketball. Both players are on pace to break the Quinnipiac Division I scoring record for freshmen set at 13.0 ppg by Rob Monroe in 2001-2002. Quinnipiac’s all-divisions scoring record for freshmen stands at 16.7 ppg, which was set by Frank Beretta in 1979-1980 when the Bobcats were in Division II.

Quinnipiac next hosts nearby Fairfield on Friday at the TD Bank Sports Center in Hamden, Conn. Tip-off is set for 9 p.m.

