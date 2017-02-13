Snowstorm ruins UConn softball’s trip to Florida; Huskies can’t wait to get season started

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH)–Nature messed up the plans of the UConn softball team. The Huskies were supposed to open the season this past weekend in Florida, but never got out of town because of the storm.

The weekend series against LIU-Brooklyn in Fort Myers was cancelled, so next weekend the Huskies are scheduled to play in Tennessee, followed by a trip to Florida, South Carolina, California and Hawaii.

Certainly not a bad way to spend the winter.

“I think we’re very fortunate, to get to go and see these places. Not a lot of northeast teams get to do that,” said senior Kayla Doty. “We’re excited to get to the warmth.”

The first home game of the year for the Huskies is March 22nd. Of course, when you play in the northeast, you never know about the weather, and who knows what it’ll be like in March in Storrs.

More stories by Erik Dobratz