WATCH LIVE: Notre Dame-West Haven vs. Ridgefield High School Hockey

Game has ended. Ridgefield wins, 6-5 in overtime.

Thanks for watching!

(WTNH)–Two of the state’s top hockey powers are doing battle in West Haven this afternoon, and we’re bringing the action to you live, right here on SportzEdge.com!

Notre Dame-West Haven takes on Ridgefield, starting at 4 p.m.

The Tigers of Ridgefield (16-1-0) are the No. 1 ranked team in Division 1, while the Green Knights (9-6-1) are ranked seventh. Both teams figure to be a big factor in the state playoff race, and both are championship contenders.

