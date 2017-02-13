WATCH LIVE: Notre Dame-West Haven vs. Ridgefield High School Hockey

Erik-Dobratz_20130228143436_320_240-150x150 By and Published: Updated:

Game has ended. Ridgefield wins, 6-5 in overtime.

Thanks for watching!

(WTNH)–Two of the state’s top hockey powers are doing battle in West Haven this afternoon, and we’re bringing the action to you live, right here on SportzEdge.com!

Notre Dame-West Haven takes on Ridgefield, starting at 4 p.m.

The Tigers of Ridgefield (16-1-0) are the No. 1 ranked team in Division 1, while the Green Knights (9-6-1) are ranked seventh. Both teams figure to be a big factor in the state playoff race, and both are championship contenders.

Catch all of the LIVE action in the video above!

More stories by Erik Dobratz

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s