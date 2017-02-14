Amity, North Branford hockey teaming up for Coaches vs. Cancer benefit game

(WTNH)–Amity high school boys hockey coach Gary Lindgren beat cancer a few years ago. Now, his team is trying to help a young man who’s battling cancer.

On Wednesday night at Bennett rink in West Haven, the Spartans and North Branford are teaming up for the Coaches versus Cancer benefit game.

15-year-old Justin DaSilva will be honored at the game.

He’s been battling a very rare and aggressive bone cancer for the last seven years.

Lindgren hopes the community steps up to help.

Game time tomorrow night is 6:30.

