Gabby Williams was the key to UConn’s history-making 100th win

(WTNH)–The star of the show in UConn’s 100th win on Monday night was junior Gabby Williams. Not often is Geno Auriemma at a loss for words, but trying to describe his blossoming superstar was a bit of a challenge for the Hall of Fame coach after the game last night.

Williams stepped up the way Diana Taurasi, Maya Moore, and Breanna Stewart did in clutch moments.

The junior was a force on the boards, grabbing 14 rebounds to go along with 26 points.

Williams also had 4 assists and 4 steals in the Huskies 100th straight win. She’s been part of all 100.

Check out the video above for more.

More stories by John Pierson