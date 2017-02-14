Gabby Williams was the key to UConn’s history-making 100th win

pierson_640x480_20100426104003_320_240-150x150 By Published: Updated:
Connecticuts Gabby Williams, center, in the half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
Connecticuts Gabby Williams, center, in the half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

(WTNH)–The star of the show in UConn’s 100th win on Monday night was junior Gabby Williams. Not often is Geno Auriemma at a loss for words, but trying to describe his blossoming superstar was a bit of a challenge for the Hall of Fame coach after the game last night.

Williams stepped up the way Diana Taurasi, Maya Moore, and Breanna Stewart did in clutch moments.

The junior was a force on the boards, grabbing 14 rebounds to go along with 26 points.

Williams also had 4 assists and 4 steals in the Huskies 100th straight win. She’s been part of all 100.

Check out the video above for more.

More stories by John Pierson

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s