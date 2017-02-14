Geno Auriemma on UConn’s 100-game streak: “I can’t really explain why”

(WTNH)–The UConn women’s basketball program is giving us something we may never see again. On Monday night, the Huskies latest milestone–100 straight wins.

What an atmosphere it was on campus in Storrs. A sold-out crowd came ready to back their history-making team.

Top-ranked UConn had to earn it against No. 6 South Carolina, but once again, Geno Auriemma’s ladies were up for the challenge. An 11-point win over another ranked team.

Hitting the century mark was a bit of relief for the Huskies, who enjoyed the moment with a postgame celebration.

“It feels pretty good. The 100 feels great, but it feels even better to beat a great team,” said sophomore Napheesa Collier.

“This was great. The atmosphere was amazing,” said freshman Crystal Dangerfield. “It wasn’t anything less than I was expecting. We got the job done.”

“I can’t really explain why, it just is. We don’t have a magic formula. Unless you’re in our locker room every day and at practice every day, and go through what these kids go through, it’s impossible to explain.”

UConn also owns the previous record win streak with 90 straight. They’re 147-1 in their last 148 games.

