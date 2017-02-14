Harvard is tops in New England college hockey after winning the revered Beanpot on Monday

By Published: Updated:

Harvard notched its second big win in two sports within three days on Monday night in Boston. The basketball victory over Yale in New Haven on Saturday, while great for the Crimson, paled in comparison to what its hockey team accomplished two days later.

The Harvard sextet (18-5-2) won the biggest college hockey event each year in New England (except occasionally when the NCAA plays there). It’s known as the Beanpot Tournament, or as they say in hockey crazy Boston, simply the Beanpot.

Harvard defenseman Clay Anderson, top, is congratulated by John Marino after his goal off Northeastern goalie Ryan Ruck during the third period of a Beanpot hockey tournament game in Boston, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. Harvard defeated Northeastern and advance to the championship game. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Harvard defenseman Clay Anderson, top, is congratulated by John Marino after his goal off Northeastern goalie Ryan Ruck during the third period of a Beanpot hockey tournament game in Boston, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. Harvard defeated Northeastern and advance to the championship game. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

It annually matches the four college hockey powers in and around Boston, not coincidentally known as Beantown. Three of the regulars are members of Hockey East, they being Boston College, Boston University and Northeastern. The outsider of course is staid Harvard. Winning the Beanpot for the first time in 24 years, Yale’s biggest rival did itself, the Ivy League and the ECAC proud by knocking off a pair of traditionally strong teams.

Last night the Crimson took the measure of Boston Universit, 6-3, for the Pot title, A week earlier they eliminated Northeastern, 5-3, in one of the semi-finals, hanging on after taking a 4-1 lead.

Both ranked nationally in the top five

With its victory, Harvard moved up to third in the PairWise ranking, as BU fell to fifth, still hardly anything to be ashamed of. Coach Ted Donato, who played at Harvard prior to and in 1990, said”It’s been a long time coming, and I’m very happy for these guys.”

Co-captain (yes Harvard does have two captains) Devin Tringale, speaking about the Beanpot, stated that it “has been something we’ve wanted for a long time, so for it to happen, it’s awesome.”

The MVP was a Harvard freshman

Freshman forward Nathan Krusko was named the Most Valuable Player of the tournament. He had two goals in the finale, the second giving his team a 3-2 lead early in the second period, and from there Harvard never was headed.

Ted Donato’s goal with 7:13 remaining gave Harvard a 5-2 advantage, which proved to be more than enough.

In an earlier regular season game the Terriers defeated Harvard on its own ice. But here, in the TD Garden, home of the NHL Boston Bruins, Harvard came through to capture the Beanpot and enhance the prestige of the Ivies and the ECAC.

More stories by Joel Alderman

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s