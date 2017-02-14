Harvard is tops in New England college hockey after winning the revered Beanpot on Monday

Harvard notched its second big win in two sports within three days on Monday night in Boston. The basketball victory over Yale in New Haven on Saturday, while great for the Crimson, paled in comparison to what its hockey team accomplished two days later.

The Harvard sextet (18-5-2) won the biggest college hockey event each year in New England (except occasionally when the NCAA plays there). It’s known as the Beanpot Tournament, or as they say in hockey crazy Boston, simply the Beanpot.

It annually matches the four college hockey powers in and around Boston, not coincidentally known as Beantown. Three of the regulars are members of Hockey East, they being Boston College, Boston University and Northeastern. The outsider of course is staid Harvard. Winning the Beanpot for the first time in 24 years, Yale’s biggest rival did itself, the Ivy League and the ECAC proud by knocking off a pair of traditionally strong teams.

Last night the Crimson took the measure of Boston Universit, 6-3, for the Pot title, A week earlier they eliminated Northeastern, 5-3, in one of the semi-finals, hanging on after taking a 4-1 lead.

Both ranked nationally in the top five

With its victory, Harvard moved up to third in the PairWise ranking, as BU fell to fifth, still hardly anything to be ashamed of. Coach Ted Donato, who played at Harvard prior to and in 1990, said”It’s been a long time coming, and I’m very happy for these guys.”

Co-captain (yes Harvard does have two captains) Devin Tringale, speaking about the Beanpot, stated that it “has been something we’ve wanted for a long time, so for it to happen, it’s awesome.”

The MVP was a Harvard freshman

Freshman forward Nathan Krusko was named the Most Valuable Player of the tournament. He had two goals in the finale, the second giving his team a 3-2 lead early in the second period, and from there Harvard never was headed.

Ted Donato’s goal with 7:13 remaining gave Harvard a 5-2 advantage, which proved to be more than enough.

In an earlier regular season game the Terriers defeated Harvard on its own ice. But here, in the TD Garden, home of the NHL Boston Bruins, Harvard came through to capture the Beanpot and enhance the prestige of the Ivies and the ECAC.

