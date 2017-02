(WTNH)–Hamden Hall boys’ basketball taking on Greens Farms Academy. The Hornets were running away with it early.

Vin Baker Jr. finds Chris Wright, and he knocks it down. Hamden Hall goes up 12 in the first half.

But GFA can shoot it too. Cole Prowitt working on his man, hits from the outside.

The Hamden Hall lead down to 3. The Hornets took the Dragons best shot but hang on to win in overtime, 72-69.

