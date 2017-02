(WTNH)–We had some high school girls’ basketball action on Tuesday night. Newington and Wethersield doing battle.

Freshman Nicole Gwynn had 16 to help keep Wethersfield in it. She’s got some moves, like her dad former UConn star John Gwynn.

Newington used a big second half, including this third quarter buzzer beater. That’s Ashanti Frazier for three.

Newington wins it, 46-33.

More stories by John Pierson