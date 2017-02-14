Highlights: No. 1 Notre Dame-West Haven holds off Fairfield Prep, 57-53

(WTNH)–Fairfield Prep boys basketball took down No. 1 Hillhouse last week. New week, same challenge.

This time, Prep hosted the new number one Notre Dame of West Haven. The Green Knights are No. 1 in the state for the first time in program history. The Jesuits played them tough.

John Kelly has some game. Hit a fallaway jumper, and Prep was up by one early in the first.

Notre Dame would answer, though. Tremont Waters on the break finds Michael Brooks for the flush. Knights back up by one.

Still close in the second quarter, Notre Dame closes the half strong. Waters changes hands and gets it to go.

Tim Dawson and Notre Dame hold off the Jesuits, 57-53. ND stays undefeated, but nobody is going to want to play Prep in the state tournament.

