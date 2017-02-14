Tricia Fabbri, Jen Fay to Discuss Quinnipiac’s “Behind the Bobcats” Via Facebook Live

On Wednesday at 11:30 a.m., Quinnipiac women’s basketball head coach Tricia Fabbri will be alongside forward Jen Fay to hold a Q&A session about the premiere episode of “Behind the Bobcats” and about the 2016-2017 squad. The discussion will take place on Facebook Live and fans can participate by going to Quinnipiac University’s Facebook page.

“Behind the Bobcats” is a production that showcases the Quinnipiac women’s basketball team’s inner workings on and off the court throughout the season. The team is touted as one of the most successful programs in school history under coach Fabbri. This year’s Bobcats are hopeful to win an NCAA Tournament game, something no other Quinnipiac women’s basketball team has done before.

Quinnipiac currently stands at 20-6 overall with a 13-3 record in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference. The team shares first place in the MAAC with Rider and has locked up their sixth consecutive 20-win season, a feat only 14 teams in the nation have accomplished.

Quinnipiac next plays on Feb. 17, hosting Iona for a 5 p.m. matchup.

The first episode of “Behind the Bobcats” can be seen on QuinnipiacBobcats.com.

