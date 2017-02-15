Report: UConn, Big East have discussed reunion

(WTNH)–UConn back in the Big East?

It’s a possibility, according to CBS Sports and FanRagSports.com college basketball insider Jon Rothstein.

Rothstein reported Wednesday that the two sides have “had recent conversations about the Huskies joining the conference,” citing multiple sources.

The biggest hurdle would be finding a home for the UConn football program, as the Big East does not sponsor FBS football. It seems unlikely that the American Athletic Conference would allow the Huskies to continue as a football-only member.

The Hartford Courant’s John Altavilla reported Wednesday that a Big East official denied that the conference was engaged in talks with UConn.

“Our comment is that there have been no discussions [between UConn and the Big East],” Big East associate media relations commissioner John Paquette told the Courant. “That’s all we are going to say about it. Nothing is new. We’ve been down this path before [with rumors]. We realize it’s going to be talked about.”

Rejoining the Big East would be a positive step for the Huskies’ basketball programs, as it would rekindle old rivalries with schools like Villanova, Georgetown, Providence, Seton Hall and St. John’s and allow UConn to play against tougher basketball competition.

The problem, of course, is football. As UConn fans are well aware, football money is what drives conference affiliation, and even remaining competitive in men’s basketball might be more challenging without big-time football television money rolling in.

It will be interesting to see how this story develops in the coming weeks and months.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff