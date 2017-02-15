Report: UConn, Big East have discussed reunion

By Published: Updated:
during the first half of an NCAA women's college basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2014, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
during the first half of an NCAA women's college basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2014, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

(WTNH)–UConn back in the Big East?

It’s a possibility, according to CBS Sports and FanRagSports.com college basketball insider Jon Rothstein.

Rothstein reported Wednesday that the two sides have “had recent conversations about the Huskies joining the conference,” citing multiple sources.

The biggest hurdle would be finding a home for the UConn football program, as the Big East does not sponsor FBS football. It seems unlikely that the American Athletic Conference would allow the Huskies to continue as a football-only member.

The Hartford Courant’s John Altavilla reported Wednesday that a Big East official denied that the conference was engaged in talks with UConn.

“Our comment is that there have been no discussions [between UConn and the Big East],” Big East associate media relations commissioner John Paquette told the Courant. “That’s all we are going to say about it. Nothing is new. We’ve been down this path before [with rumors]. We realize it’s going to be talked about.”

Rejoining the Big East would be a positive step for the Huskies’ basketball programs, as it would rekindle old rivalries with schools like Villanova, Georgetown, Providence, Seton Hall and St. John’s and allow UConn to play against tougher basketball competition.

The problem, of course, is football. As UConn fans are well aware, football money is what drives conference affiliation, and even remaining competitive in men’s basketball might be more challenging without big-time football television money rolling in.

It will be interesting to see how this story develops in the coming weeks and months.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s