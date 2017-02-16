After 42 years with UNH, Debbie Chin ready for retirement

(WTNH)–For 42 years, she did the same thing–reported to work at the University of New Haven.

Debbie Chin held many jobs for the Chargers. Wednesday night was the last night on the job for the UNH athletic director.

The men’s basketball team sent her out in style with a win over crosstown rival Southern Connecticut State.

In her first year on the job, Chin coached four sports–volleyball, basketball, softball and tennis.

Her contributions to the Charger athletic department are endless. But what will she miss the most?

The NCAA has asked Chin to do a little work for them. Mostly, she’s going to do whatever she wants, though.

Good luck, Debbie.

