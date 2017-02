WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTHN)– Wednesday night at Bennett Rink in West Haven, 15 year old Justin DaSilva was honored before Amity and North Branford’s Coaches vs. Cancer game. DaSilva has been battling a rare bone cancer since he was 9 years old. Both teams took part in a special moment before the puck dropped, most of the proceeds from the event went to the DaSilva family.

As for the game, the Thunderbirds beat the Spartans, 6-3, thanks to a 4 goal night from North Branford’s Nico Giatrelis.

