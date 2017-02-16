Amity ranked in Top 50 in Baseball America’s High School Rankings

Baseball America just released their 2017 Preseason Top 50 high school rankings, and guess who’s 49th? None other than Amity baseball.

It’s no secret how successful the Spartans have been of late. The Sal Coppola-led team won their fourth consecutive Class LL championship last June at Palmer Field.

If Amity wins its fifth championship this summer, two players will get ring number four: seniors Colin Beaulieu, an outfielder, and Daniel Chodos, one of the team’s managers.

Amity opens the 2017 regular season at Cheshire April 3.

To view the Spartans’ full schedule, click here.

