Amity ranked in Top 50 in Baseball America’s High School Rankings

By Published: Updated:
Amity

Baseball America just released their 2017 Preseason Top 50 high school rankings, and guess who’s 49th? None other than Amity baseball.

It’s no secret how successful the Spartans have been of late. The Sal Coppola-led team won their fourth consecutive Class LL championship last June at Palmer Field.

If Amity wins its fifth championship this summer, two players will get ring number four: seniors Colin Beaulieu, an outfielder, and Daniel Chodos, one of the team’s managers.

Amity opens the 2017 regular season at Cheshire April 3.

To view the Spartans’ full schedule, click here.

 

More stories by Matt Gad

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s