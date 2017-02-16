Can UConn keep climbing up the AAC standings?

(WTNH)–It wouldn’t surprise our man John Pierson if the UConn men made a run at the NCAA Tournament. It’s been a long, grueling process for Kevin Ollie’s Huskies.

Connecticut is rolling in the right direction, having won five of its last six. A win over Memphis on Thursday can help the Huskies keep climbing the stairs towards the top of the AAC standings.

Currently fifth in the league, UConn is one win behind the Tigers for fourth place.

“We have to continue to fight, and we’ll do that. I really believe in this team, I love this team. They’ve been through too much to give up now.”

Memphis beat UConn last month. It’s a late tip in Hartford, a little after 9 p.m. at the XL Center.

