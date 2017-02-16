Geno Auriemma’s first NCAA Tournament team; a flashback to the 1988-89 Huskies

Auriemma had a feeling his program was heading in the right direction

pierson_640x480_20100426104003_320_240-150x150 By Published: Updated:
auriemma-1989

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– On the brink of their 29th consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance, it’s hard to remember what it was like when the UConn women’s basketball team didn’t compete on the national level. Geno Auriemma’s 1988-89 Huskies were the first UConn team to earn a bid, since then Auriemma and his staff have built an Empire of winning. 11 national titles, six perfect seasons and 43 conference title.

No one knew what to expect from Auriemma, who is 20 wins shy of 1,000 for his career, when he was hired on May 17th of 1985.

Thanks to players like Kerry Bascom, Laura Lishness, Kris Lamb and others, CT broke onto the national scene in ’88-’89.

Check out this video, including an interview with Auriemma from 1989, where the coach said he had an idea his program was onto something after 2 thousand people turned out to watch the Huskies play Providence that season. As always, Geno’s hair was on point!

More stories by John Pierson, Sports Anchor

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s