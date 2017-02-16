Highlights: Career gets past Sheehan, 51-34

(WTNH)–Sheehan of Wallingford visited the three-seed in the Southern Connecticut Conference girls’ high school basketball tournament on Thursday. Career of New Haven hosted this game.

The Titans hung tough early on, as Kaitlin Lagaese made some strong moves inside. Sheehan led by 2 early.

The Panthers’ quickness gives opponents fits, though. Ky’Jae Hargrove comes up with the steal and the step-through. More defense for Seth Bethke’s team, and Career advances to the quarterfinals in the SCC tournament.

The Panthers win it, 51-34.

