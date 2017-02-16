Highlights: East Haven girls’ basketball downs West Haven, 51-43, moves on in SCC tournament

(WTNH)–Thursday marked the opening round of the Southern Connecticut Conference tournament in girls’ high school basketball. The East Haven crowd was ready for “channel 8.” Yeah, they chanted our name.

The Westies have gotten better as the year has gone on, and they kept pace with the Easties for a while in this game.

Freshman Bella Ragaini—she’s a Ragaini, so of course she’s good. She got it done.

But it was too much Kylie Schlotmann. The 1,000-point scorer grabbed her own rebound and stuck it back.

East Haven moves on to play Hamden in the next round.

They beat the Blue Devils, 51-43.

More stories by John Pierson, Sports Anchor