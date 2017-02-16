Highlights: Notre Dame-West Haven stays unbeaten, edges Wilbur Cross, 65-55, with John Thompson III in attendance

pierson_640x480_20100426104003_320_240-150x150 By Published: Updated:
2bcfbad5fb814054b3eaa039c63f954f

(WTNH)–The newly-crowned No. 1 boys’ basketball team, Notre Dame of West Haven is getting everyone’s best shot this year. On Thursday night, a good Wilbur Cross team looked to hand the Green Knights their first loss of the season.

It was senior night for the Governors, and one young lady flat-out owned the national anthem.

Will Antrum and Cross were the latest to try and stop the state’s best player, Georgetown-bound Tremont Waters of Notre Dame.

Hoyas head coach John Thompson was taking in the game.

You can, too, if you check out the highlights above.

Notre Dame wins, 65-55, and improves to 19-0. They can finish off a perfect regular season on Tuesday with a win at home against West Haven.

More stories by John Pierson

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s