Highlights: Notre Dame-West Haven stays unbeaten, edges Wilbur Cross, 65-55, with John Thompson III in attendance

(WTNH)–The newly-crowned No. 1 boys’ basketball team, Notre Dame of West Haven is getting everyone’s best shot this year. On Thursday night, a good Wilbur Cross team looked to hand the Green Knights their first loss of the season.

It was senior night for the Governors, and one young lady flat-out owned the national anthem.

Will Antrum and Cross were the latest to try and stop the state’s best player, Georgetown-bound Tremont Waters of Notre Dame.

Hoyas head coach John Thompson was taking in the game.

You can, too, if you check out the highlights above.

Notre Dame wins, 65-55, and improves to 19-0. They can finish off a perfect regular season on Tuesday with a win at home against West Haven.

