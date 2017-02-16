Jalen Adams leads UConn to 65-62 comeback win over Memphis

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Jalen Adams scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half to rally UConn to a 65-62 win over Memphis on Thursday night.

Christian Vital added 13 points for the Huskies (13-12, 8-5 American), who have a winning record for the first time this season.

Craig Randall II and Markel Crawford each scored 13 for Memphis, which led by as many as 17 points in the first half and by 14 at halftime.

The Huskies began chipping away, but Memphis led 60-53 with just 5 minutes left on a jumper by Jeremiah Martin.

UConn scored the next 10 points, taking lead at 61-60 on a runner in the lane by Adams with just under 2 minutes left.

A dunk by Vital with 23 seconds left gave the Huskies the 3-point cushion and Rodney Purvis put an exclamation point on the win with a dunk at the buzzer.

More stories by mgshare