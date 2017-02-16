New Haven holds off crosstown rival Southern CT State; 79-68



Courtesy: University of New Haven

WEST HAVEN, Conn. – Junior Mihailo Vasic (Novi Sad, Serbia) finished with a game-high 24 points for the second straight game, lead the New Haven men’s basketball team (13-12 overall, 8-10 NE10) in a 79-68 win over crosstown rival Southern Connecticut State University on Wednesday night. With the win, Ted Hotaling earned his 100th career-victory at New Haven, while the Chargers secured a berth in the Northeast-10 Championship which begins next week.

Vasic’s 24 points, which tied his career-high set last game against Adelphi, came on an efficient 9-of-12 effort from the field while also finishing a perfect 6-of-6 at the free throw line. Vasic was one of four Chargers to finish in double figures with sophomore Michael Bourke (South Orange, N.J./The Hun School of Princeton) (14), junior Danny Upchurch (Bridgeport, Conn./Notre Dame Catholic) (12) and freshman Roy Kane, Jr. (Norwalk, Conn./Norwalk) (11) all joining in leading the Chargers.

Rookie Kessly Felizor (Hightstown, N.J./Hightstown) also finished two points shy of his team-leading eighth double double as he closed out the night with eight points and a game-high 14 rebounds, while also adding a game-high and career-high five assists. As a team, the Chargers finished with 39 total rebounds as all but one of the nine Chargers who saw time pulled in at least one board.

New Haven combined to shoot an even 50-percent on the night, making 29-of-58 field goal attempts. Included among the 29 total field goals were eight three point baskets with Bourke and Kane finishing with three each. The Chargers also combined to close out the night making 13-of-18 attempts from the free throw line.

