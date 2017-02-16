UConn-South Carolina was highest-rated game on ESPN 2 this season

(WTNH)–Top ranked UConn’s 66-55 milestone 100th-consecutive victory over No. 6 South Carolina on Monday, Feb. 13 (9 p.m. ET, ESPN2), delivered a 0.9 overnight rating, marking the highest-rated college basketball game on ESPN2 this season among men’s and women’s telecasts, and the highest-rated women’s college basketball regular season game since 2010, according to ESPN.

The game also attracted 69,000 unique viewers with a total of 1,700,000 minutes watched (not sure how they figure that out) online, which made it the most-streamed regular season women’s college basketball ever televised by ESPN.

It also tied a Tennessee-Duke game from 2006 as the fourth-highest rated women’s college hoops game across all ESPN networks.

The game also earned a 14.3 rating in the Hartford/New Haven market.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff