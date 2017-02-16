UConn starter, NHL draft pick Adam Huska started playing goalie because no one in his Slovakian hometown wanted to

pierson_640x480_20100426104003_320_240-150x150 By Published: Updated:
Huska

(WTNH)–The UConn hockey team is home on Friday night, hosting Hockey East foe Northeastern.

Connecticut is using a two-goalie system this year, with senior Rob Nichols and freshman Adam Huska taking turns between the pipes.

Huska is a native of Slovakia and has played in the World Junior Championships in each of the last four years.

A seventh-round draft pick of the New York Rangers in 2015, he’s a big target in net, at 6-4, 205 pounds. Huska started playing goalie because no one back home wanted to.

“The coach in my hometown asked who wants to try to be goalie, and nobody said [they wanted] to try, so I said, I want to try, and I’m still [a] goalie.”

“He takes up a lot of the net, and he’s very composed. He’s got a lot of composure in the net. He does a pretty good job of controlling rebounds. He just eats pucks.”

Quinnipiac also plays this weekend in ECAC action, visiting Union and RPI.

More stories by John Pierson

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s