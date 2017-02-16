UConn starter, NHL draft pick Adam Huska started playing goalie because no one in his Slovakian hometown wanted to

(WTNH)–The UConn hockey team is home on Friday night, hosting Hockey East foe Northeastern.

Connecticut is using a two-goalie system this year, with senior Rob Nichols and freshman Adam Huska taking turns between the pipes.

Huska is a native of Slovakia and has played in the World Junior Championships in each of the last four years.

A seventh-round draft pick of the New York Rangers in 2015, he’s a big target in net, at 6-4, 205 pounds. Huska started playing goalie because no one back home wanted to.

“The coach in my hometown asked who wants to try to be goalie, and nobody said [they wanted] to try, so I said, I want to try, and I’m still [a] goalie.”

“He takes up a lot of the net, and he’s very composed. He’s got a lot of composure in the net. He does a pretty good job of controlling rebounds. He just eats pucks.”

Quinnipiac also plays this weekend in ECAC action, visiting Union and RPI.

