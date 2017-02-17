Amity softball star Katie Koshes is looking to make her mark at UConn

Erik-Dobratz_20130228143436_320_240-150x150 By Published: Updated:
katie-koshes

(WTNH)–UConn freshman pitcher Katie Koshes has had a lot of success on the mound. She was one of the best pitchers in the state at Amity High School. Now, the lefty is ready to start her career at UConn.

“I’m excited to see what she’s going to do against opposinf offenses this year,” said UConn head coach Jen McIntyre.

After dominating at the high school level, Koshes admits she’s had to make some adjustments in Storrs.

“It’s a pretty big change, I’m with players from all over and you’re playing way better competition, but it’s really exciting,” she said.

McIntyre likes what she’s seen so far.

“She definitely has a lot of personality, she’s very quirky, much like the rest of them, but she has tremendous movement on her pitches and anytime you ask our hitters to scout our pitchers, that’s the biggest thing they say when they talk about Katie.”

Check out the video above for more.

More stories by Erik Dobratz

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s