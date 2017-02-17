Amity softball star Katie Koshes is looking to make her mark at UConn

(WTNH)–UConn freshman pitcher Katie Koshes has had a lot of success on the mound. She was one of the best pitchers in the state at Amity High School. Now, the lefty is ready to start her career at UConn.

“I’m excited to see what she’s going to do against opposinf offenses this year,” said UConn head coach Jen McIntyre.

After dominating at the high school level, Koshes admits she’s had to make some adjustments in Storrs.

“It’s a pretty big change, I’m with players from all over and you’re playing way better competition, but it’s really exciting,” she said.

McIntyre likes what she’s seen so far.

“She definitely has a lot of personality, she’s very quirky, much like the rest of them, but she has tremendous movement on her pitches and anytime you ask our hitters to scout our pitchers, that’s the biggest thing they say when they talk about Katie.”

