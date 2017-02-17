Could win over Memphis be the turning point for UConn men’s basketball?

Connecticut's Amida Brimah dunks as Memphis' K.J. Lawson, left and Memphis' Jimario Rivers, right, defend in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
(WTNH)–The UConn men’s basketball team picked up its most impressive win of the season last night against Memphis.

Kevin Ollie said his guys weren’t giving up on the year, and they certianly didn’t give up on the game, either, storming back from a 14-point halftime deficit. UConn stepped up down the stretch for a three-point win.

The victory gave the Huskies their first winning record of the season. They’re now 13-12 after winning six of their last seven games.

Freshman guard Christian Vital was big, scoring 13 points. None more important than his dunk that gave the Huskies a lead in the closing seconds.

Ollie says Vital is lucky he made the dunk.

“I hate that he dunked it. If he’d have missed it, he’d be on the first thing smoking tomorrow,” Ollie said. “I’d have layed that ball up.”

“Yeah, because he couldn’t jump,” Vital said.

