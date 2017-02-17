Former UConn guard John Gwynn’s daughter Nicole now starring for Wethersfield High School

(WTNH)–Remember John Gwynn, the former UConn guard who played for the Huskies from 1987-91?

University of Connecticut's John Gwynn (15) attempts to shoot over Syracuse University's David Johnson, center, and Derrick Coleman (44), in Big East basketball action in New York, Sunday, March 12, 1990. Connecticut beat Syracuse, 78-75. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
University of Connecticut’s John Gwynn (15) attempts to shoot over Syracuse University’s David Johnson, center, and Derrick Coleman (44), in Big East basketball action in New York, Sunday, March 12, 1990. Connecticut beat Syracuse, 78-75. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

He could score with the best of them, and it turns out his daughters are pretty good athletes, too. His youngest Nicole can score like the old man. She’s a freshman playing varsity at Wethersfield High School, and she routinely puts up double figures.

The youngest Gwynn has helped her team qualify for the state playoffs. Just like her dad, she says her favorite thing to do is score.

“He’s told me how to be calm when [the other team is] in a box-and-one, or how to shoot when you’re open, or just how to be a good passer, and teammate,” Nicole said.

“She did dance first, dance and ballet. But when she decided to play basketball, I was so happy I didn’t know what to do,” John said. “She and I work on her game a lot, and she wants to play Division 1 basketball, so that’s very exciting.”

“It’s hard because my heart is beating like crazy, but it’s more exciting watching her games than when I played.”

His oldest daughter is on the track and field team.

