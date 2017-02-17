Harvard clinches Ivy League title with 4-2 triumph over Yale

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The game had two shorthanded goals and a pair of power-play tallies along with 13 advantages. Those advantages went in favor of No. 3 Harvard which scored twice, including a 5-on-3, to take a 4-2 over Yale at Ingalls Rink.

The Bulldogs (10-11-5, 6-9-4 ECAC) went scoreless on six power plays, while the Crimson (19-5-2, 13-4-2) was 2-for-7 on the way to increasing their unbeaten string to nine. Three of their four goals were on special teams.

Yale outshot Harvard 23-20 and got goals from Andrew Gaus and John Hayden. Patrick Spano made 16 saves in the Eli net.

The Crimson, who had an 8-7 edge in shots in both the first and second, had a 1-0 lead after one period and a 3-1 advantage after 40 minutes. They had one goal disallowed midway through the second after video review showed goalie interference.

Gaus, who nearly scored late in the first period, got another chance in the second with his team down a man. With a sellout crowd desperate for something to go wild about, the sophomore winger was skating through the neutral zone when Chris Izmirlian flipped the puck out of his end. Gaus pulled it in, skated around a defender and then turned into the left circle to create separation before unleashing a rising shot that went top shelf on Merrick Madsen with 11 seconds left on the kill and 3:21 left in the frame.

Harvard, which got a shorty in addition to its two power-play tallies, made it 4-1 midway through the third on an advantage. However, the Elis kept fighting back.

Hayden’s 17th goal of the year cut the margin back to two. The Yale captain took a feed from Joe Snively and took a few strides in the right circle before finding the net with a wrister.

The home team amped up the pressure the rest of the way but could not break through despite some close chances.

“When we play well, we get all 18 skaters going,” said Keith Allain ’80, Yale’s Malcolm G. Chace Head Coach. “We did not get all 18 going tonight.”

The Bulldogs host Dartmouth on Saturday night at 7. A limited number of tickets are available and the ticket office at Ingalls opens at 5:30 p.m.

Filed by Steve Conn, Yale Associate AD & Sports Publicity Director

