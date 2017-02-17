Highlights: Hillhouse rolls past Hamden, 88-70, closes out season 19-1

(WTNH)–The Hillhouse boys’ basketball team responded well after its first loss of the year. The Academics won two straight going into Friday, and got back star Joey Kasperzyk, who was out with a wrist injury.

On Friday night, they traveled to Hamden to take on the Green Dragons in front of a packed house.

This one was close for a while, with CJ Seaforth leading the way for Hamden, but the ‘House pulled away in the second half, after some nice throwdowns from Byron Breland and Kasperzyk.

Hillhouse routs Hamden, 88-70.

The Academics close out the season 19-1.

