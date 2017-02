(WTNH)–The high school basketball season is winding down. Top-ranked Notre Dame of West Haven is one win away from an undefeated regular season. There is lots of talent on Jason Shea’s team, but Tremont Waters gets most of the attention.

On Thursday night, he got to play in front of his college coach-to-be. Georgetown’s John Thompson III took in the Green Knights’ win over Cross. Waters is also a great student. He stopped by the studio this week.

Check out his interview above.

