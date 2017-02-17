Princeton dominates Yale while sprinting toward the Ivy League title; beats the Bulldogs, 71-52, and improves first place record to 9-0

The Princeton Tigers took over the John J. Lee Amphitheater as if it were their home court Friday night, and thoroughly defeated Yale, 71-52, behind the “lights out” shooting of Kevin Cannady.

The sophomore poured in 20 points during the first half, which ended with Princeton on top, 38-29, and finished the game with 29 for a career high. Yale, which was facing arguably the two best teams in the Ivy League in consecutive home contests, Harvard and now Princeton, had no answer for the veteran Tigers.

Meanwhile, Harvard took the measure of Columbia, 74-70, despite a furious second half performance by the Lions. The Yale loss and Harvard win dropped the Bulldogs (6-3) to third place, behind the Crimson (7-2), who are now alone in second position.

What’s ahead

All the teams in the league now have five games remaining. The Bulldogs, who two weeks ago appeared to be a shoo-in for the Ivy’s first post season tournament, need to win four of their last five to finish at 10-4 and guarantee a spot in the four team competition, without any outside help.

The first of those games takes place at home on Sunday afternoon against suddenly hot Penn, which defeated Brown on the road tonight, 66-45.

Princeton’s guards too much

Cannady’s backcourt partner, Myles Stevens, also had a big night for the winners, with 20 points.Yale only had two players score in double figures- and just barely. Miye Oni had 12 and Anthony Dallier, who missed the first Princeton game when he became ill, scored 10. From the floor Yale shot a disappointing 38 percent while Princeton, buoyed by Cannady, was 58 percent

Yale only led twice, and that was in the first five minutes, 3-2 and 7-6. Princeton, particularly Cannady, took over the rest of the game. He had a sensational performance with nine baskets in eleven attempts, including seven of eight three pointers and a perfect four for four from the foul line.

The night in the Payne Whitney Gymnasium got under way as the Princeton women defeated Yale 69-47.

IVY LEGUE STANDINGS

Princeton 9-0

Harvard 7-2

Yale 6-3

Columbia 4-5

Cornell 3-6

Penn 3-6

Brown 2-7

Dartmouth 2-7

Friday, February 17

Princeton 71 Yale 62

Harvard 74 Columbia 70

Penn 66 Brown 45

Cornell 69 Dartmouth 65

Saturday, February 18

Cornell at Harvard

Princeton at Brown

Columbia at Dartmouth

Sunday, February 19

Penn at Yale

