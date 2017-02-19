Yale gave the kids little to cheer about on Youth Day; Bulldogs embarrassed by Penn, 71-55

It was “Youth Day” at the John J. Lee Amphitheater inside the Payne Whitney Gym on a beautiful Sunday afternoon in New Haven. But the Yale basketball team failed to take advantage of the chance to show off their talents to the youngsters among the 1,567 in attendance. Instead of enjoying the spring-like weather in playgrounds or their yards for two hours, they were subjected to a performance by Yale that could be considered as the low point of its season.

A fast coming Pennsylvania team made up for an earlier 68-60 loss at its Palestra and, with a big-big second half ran away from the Bulldogs in a 71-55 upset.

Today was the first time in 10 years that Yale lost to Penn at home. Could it be that the law of averages caught up?

Turnaround

Just eight days ago Yale was riding a 22-game home unbeaten streak. Now another streak is building the opposite way, with its third straight loss there, none of them particularly close. To be sure, two of those defeats came at the hands of the class of the league, Princeton and Harvard.

So suddenly Yale is looking over its shoulder and seeing Penn and Columbia breathing down its neck. Yale has quickly gone from a tie for second to a deep third (6-4), only two games in front of the Quakers and Lions who are tied for fourth with 4-6 records each.

What Yale has to do

There are just four contests left in the regular season, and Yale can still qualify on its own for the first Ivy League Tournament by going 3-1. However, splitting the pair could put the Blue in a three team competition for the third and fourth seeds in the tournament.

Before a happy group of family, friends and cheerleaders, the Quakers spread their wealth by placing five players in double figures. They were led by Darnell Foreman (15), and Matt Howard (14).

Penn is now on a four game winning streak, having won four straight, all in the Ivy League. Conversely, Yale (6-4 Ivy and 14-9) looks like a sinking ship right now.

Only freshman Miye Oni was in double digits for Yale with 16 points and nine rebounds. On the negative side, he gave up five turnovers.

Penn had quick starts in both halves. The Quakers sprinted to an 11-2 lead four minutes from the start, before the Bulldogs rallied, closing it to 31-30 at halftime.

After the intermission Penn came out with another hot start, scoring the first 13 points of the second half.

No relief is in sight for the Bulldogs, whose next game is Friday at second place Harvard.

The last time Yale had three league losses in a row was in the 2007-08 season.

“We have to get better quickly,” said senior Sam Downey.

Salvage operations begin on Friday in Cambridge.

IVY LEAGUE STANDINGS

Princeton,10-0

Harvard, 8-2

Yale, 6-4

Columbia, 4-6

Penn, 4-6

Cornell, 3-7

Dartmouth, 3-7

Brown, 2-8

