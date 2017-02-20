Former UConn, WNBA Star Rebecca Lobo tabbed as finalist for Basketball Hall of Fame

(WTNh)–Among the festivities of the NBA’s All-Star weekend came the announcement that former UConn and WNBA great Rebecca Lobo was selected as a finalist for induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Lobo, now a women’s college basketball and WNBA analyst for ESPN, played a key part in brining UConn its first national championship during the undefeated 1994-1995 season. That same year, Lobo was named the NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player and the AP Female Athlete of the Year. She also took home the Wade Trophy and the Naismith Award among other accolades.

Following an illustrious career at UConn, Lobo was assigned to the New York Liberty following the formation of the WNBA. The Hartford, Conn. native was fresh off earning an Olympic gold in Atlanta in 1996 with the United States Women’s National Basketball team. After spending six years in the WNBA as one of its first superstars, Lobo moved to broadcast media.

Other Hall of Fame nominees alongside Lobo were players Tim Hardaway, Tracy McGrady, Sidney Moncrief, and Chris Webber, coaches Robert Hughes, Rollie Massimino, Muffet McGraw, Kim Mulkey, Bo Ryan, Bill Self and Rudy Tomjanovich, referee Hugh Evans, and the Wayland Baptist Team.

