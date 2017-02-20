Highlights: Bassick boys’ basketball gets past Crosby, 79-72

(WTNH)–Keep an eye on Bassick in the Class L boys’ basketball tournament. The Lions are now 17-2 after going to Waterbury on Monday and earning a huge win over a good team from Crosby High.

Bassick has a pretty good floor general in point guard Qualon Wilkes. He and the Lions were up five at the half in this one. Crosby would chip away and eventually draw even behind Jeremiah Kendall, who had 29 second-half points and 45 for the game.

Wilkes would help make the difference down the stretch for Bassick, though. He cleaned up his own mess with a three-point play. He had 18 for the game. Jordan Gallimore had 19, and Bassick wins, 79-72.

Bassick closes the season against Whitney Tech.

