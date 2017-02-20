Highlights: Daniel Hand girls’ basketball beats Hamden, 72-43, moves back to SCC final

(WTNH)–The two best girls’ basketball teams in the Southern Connecticut Conference over the last few years will play each other again for the SCC championship. The top seed Daniel Hand of Madison and the two seed, the Mercy Tigers both cruised in the semifinals tonight.

Although Hamden’s Taniyah Thompson looked like she was on a mission against Hand tonight. She scored the first 9 points of the game for the Green Dragons.

Despite that hot start though, Hand took control of the game.

They pull away and win it, 72-43. The Tigers will take on Mercy in the SCC championship game.

