Highlights: Middletown cruises past Rocky Hill, 68-52

(WTNH)–Middletown figures to be a factor in the Class L playoffs this year. On Monday, the Blue Dragons had their Senior Night. They hosted Rocky Hill.

This one was all Middletown, though. Plenty of good ball movement early on led to easy looks for the likes of Ahmad Privott. He nailed a three to give the Dragons a 10-0 lead early.

Tyshaun James is playing football at Central Connecticut State next year. He can play some hoops, too, as he came up with a huge blocked shot.

Middletown cruised to the win, 68-52. They finish the regular season at 17-3, and will host a conference playoff game on Thursday night.

