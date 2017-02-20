Highlights: Sacred Heart rolls past Ansonia, 80-43

pierson_640x480_20100426104003_320_240-150x150 By Published: Updated:
60050d7816ca4d5685e6ba5492b2b602

(WTNH)–It’s been three years since the boys’ basketball team at Sacred Heart High School in Waterbury has lost to an in-state team. The three-time defending state champions are closing in on another perfect regular season.

Jon Carroll’s Hearts have upgraded from Class S to M to L over the last few years.

They hosted fellow Naugatuck Valley League opponent Ansonia on Monday night, and the Chargers weren’t much of a challenge.

Sacred Heart improved to 19-0.

They finish up with Watertown before opening postseason play.

More stories by John Pierson

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s