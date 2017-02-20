Highlights: Sacred Heart rolls past Ansonia, 80-43

(WTNH)–It’s been three years since the boys’ basketball team at Sacred Heart High School in Waterbury has lost to an in-state team. The three-time defending state champions are closing in on another perfect regular season.

Jon Carroll’s Hearts have upgraded from Class S to M to L over the last few years.

They hosted fellow Naugatuck Valley League opponent Ansonia on Monday night, and the Chargers weren’t much of a challenge.

Sacred Heart improved to 19-0.

They finish up with Watertown before opening postseason play.

