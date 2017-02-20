Quinnipiac’s Mikey Dixon Takes Home Team’s Seventh Straight MAAC Rookie of the Week Honor

By Published: Updated:
Mikey Dixon

In the wise words of dense disc jockey DJ Khaled, “Another one.”

For the seventh consecutive week, a member of the Quinnipiac men’s basketball team is taking home a MAAC Rookie of the Week award. This time, it’s freshman guard Mikey Dixon.

From Jan. 9-23, Dixon won the honor for three weeks in a row before fellow Bobcat Peter Kiss took over and won the award from Jan. 30-Feb. 13. Dixon was given the recognition for his efforts in two losses for the Bobcats.

On Feb. 17, Quinnipiac fell to Fairfield in an overtime thriller, 86-89. The Bobcats initially trailed the Stags by a 16-point deficit before Dixon willed his squad back into the game, netting 20 of his 24 points in the second half. Dixon also had 11 rebounds, earning his first career double-double. On Feb. 19, Quinnipiac lost to Manhattan 74-95. Dixon finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds en route to back to back double-double performances.

Dixon is currently ranked 11th across college hoops in points per game for freshman, averaging 16.3. Together, he and Kiss average 30.0 ppg, making them the fourth-highest scoring pair of freshmen in the country.

Quinnipiac will look to snap a three-game losing skid on Feb. 23 when it travels to take on Marist. Tip-off will be at 7:30 p.m.

More stories by Matt Dillane

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s