Quinnipiac’s Mikey Dixon Takes Home Team’s Seventh Straight MAAC Rookie of the Week Honor

In the wise words of dense disc jockey DJ Khaled, “Another one.”

For the seventh consecutive week, a member of the Quinnipiac men’s basketball team is taking home a MAAC Rookie of the Week award. This time, it’s freshman guard Mikey Dixon.

From Jan. 9-23, Dixon won the honor for three weeks in a row before fellow Bobcat Peter Kiss took over and won the award from Jan. 30-Feb. 13. Dixon was given the recognition for his efforts in two losses for the Bobcats.

On Feb. 17, Quinnipiac fell to Fairfield in an overtime thriller, 86-89. The Bobcats initially trailed the Stags by a 16-point deficit before Dixon willed his squad back into the game, netting 20 of his 24 points in the second half. Dixon also had 11 rebounds, earning his first career double-double. On Feb. 19, Quinnipiac lost to Manhattan 74-95. Dixon finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds en route to back to back double-double performances.

Dixon is currently ranked 11th across college hoops in points per game for freshman, averaging 16.3. Together, he and Kiss average 30.0 ppg, making them the fourth-highest scoring pair of freshmen in the country.

Quinnipiac will look to snap a three-game losing skid on Feb. 23 when it travels to take on Marist. Tip-off will be at 7:30 p.m.

More stories by Matt Dillane